TTFI suspends Ghosh after rape charge

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Executive Board of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Friday suspended player Soumyajit Ghosh, pending a police investigation following rape charges hurled against him by a teenager.

During the provisional suspension, the paddler will not be able to participate in any national or international tournament.

The executive board, based on legal opinion sought by the TTFI, took the unanimous decision following a video conference.

“The executive board of the TTFI, taking cognizance of the media reports and the FIR filed against Soumyajit Ghosh, has unanimously decided to suspend the player and restrain him from participation in all tournaments until further orders,” the TTFI said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the executive board members felt that the charges levelled against Ghosh are of grievous nature and they warranted placing him under provisional suspension immediately.”

Meanwhile, the TTFI has decided to issue a show cause notice to Ghosh, asking him to explain his stand on the FIR lodged by the teenager.

–IANS

