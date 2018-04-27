Tupac Shakur’s estate launches poem-inspired clothing line

New York, April 29 (IANS) Estate officials for late rapper Tupac Shakur have launched a clothing collection inspired by the artiste’s poems.

The Tupac Poetry Collection includes t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and other items that feature the “Hail Mary” hitmaker’s handwritten poetry. The verses are from many of his famous writings, including “In the depths of solitude: Dedicated 2 me” and “If I fail”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“A trailblazer ahead of his time, Tupac expanded hip-hop’s already revolutionary vernacular through the infusion of poetic lyrical sensibility that was uniquely his,” read a statement promoting the line.

The collection was created through clothing company Bravado and the pieces range in price from $30 to $200. They are being sold exclusively in a New York store.

