Turkey detains 24 IS-linked suspects

Ankara, Nov 6 (IANS) Turkish police have detained 24 suspects as part of an investigation into the Islamic State (IS) international financial activity.

Citing Anadolu News Agency, Xinhua reported that police units conducted simultaneous operations against the group in 11 provinces across the country, after the prosecutor’s office of Diyarbakir province issued detention warrants.

The suspects, detained on Monday, allegedly transferred money to IS group in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Indonesia and Libya.

Police also seized nearly 1.3 million Turkish lira ($240,000), as well as dollars, euros, and Syrian currency.

Turkey has suffered several bloody attacks blamed on IS militants since 2015, which killed more than 300 civilians and injured hundreds of others.

