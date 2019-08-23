Turkey receives 2nd batch of S-400 parts from Russia

Ankara, Aug 27 (IANS) Turkey on Tuesday received the second batch of the equipment of Russia-made S-400 defence system, the country’s Defence Ministry announced here.

“The second batch of components of S-400 missile defence system has arrived at Murted Air Base near Ankara,” the Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

“The delivery process will continue for around one month,” it added.

The first batch of S-400 defence system was delivered from Russia to Turkey in July and completed on July 25.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia in April 2017 to purchase the advanced S-400 systems.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have escalated ever since over the deal as Washington claims that the S-400 system would be incompatible with the NATO system and may expose its confidential military information to Russia.

Washington has repeatedly threatened to halt Turkey’s purchase of F-35 fighters if Ankara goes ahead with the delivery of the S-400s.

–IANS

soni/