Turkey summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors over Syria cease-fire violations

Ankara, Jan 10 (IANS) Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to protest the Syria government’s violations of de-escalation zone borders in Idlib.

The ministry expressed Turkey’s “discomfort” on Idlib situation to Russian ambassador Alexei Yerkhov and Iranian ambassador Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard, asking them to urge the Syrian government to end the border violations, Xinhua reported.

Speaking to reporters, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Syria’s Assad government of launching attacks on moderate opposition in Idlib, which “could damage the process of political resolution.”

The minister’s comments came a day after Syrian government forces captured several towns and advanced closer to an opposition-held air base in the northwestern province of Idlib, following intense battles with the al-Qaida-linked militant groups.

As agreed in Astana talks by Turkey, Russia and Iran, Turkish military is currently deployed in Idlib to set up observation posts and monitor the implementation of de-escalation zones.

–IANS

qd/