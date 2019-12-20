Turkey urges Russia for new truce in Syria’s Idlib

Ankara, Dec 25 (IANS) Turkey is discussing with Russia about reaching a new truce in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has said.

The negotiation aims to put an end to the increased violence in the region, Xinhua quoted Kalin as saying during a televised news conference on Tuesday.

“These attacks must come to an end immediately under a new cease-fire,” he said.

“We are now waiting for Russia to begin efforts in the coming 24 hours for an end to the attacks in Idlib,” he added.

Forces loyal to the Syrian government, backed by Russian air strikes, have launched a fresh round of fierce offensives in Idlib to capture the last rebels’ stronghold in the war-torn country.

Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to turn parts of Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are prohibited.

However, such deals exclude the ultra-radical rebels who are affiliated with the al-Qaida and branded as terrorist groups by the UN.

Idlib hosts some 3 million people including many displaced by years of violence in other parts of Syria.

–IANS

vin