Turkey’s Cakir to referee Real Madrid vs Bayern 2nd leg

Madrid, April 29 (IANS) Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir will officiate the upcoming second leg of the Champions League semi-finals between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Sunday.

Title holders Real Madrid are set to host Bayern at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday, after the Spanish side defeated their Bavarian opponent 2-1 in the first leg, reports Efe.

Cakir, an international referee since 2006, was in charge of the Real Madrid-Juventus first leg match in the quarter-finals, which the Spanish side won 3-0.

He also refereed Bayern’s match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage in May 2017, when the Bavarian club won 3-1.

Cakir officiated the 2015 Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona, when Barça claimed the title in a 3-1 victory.

Real Madrid are looking to win their third consecutive Champions League title.

–IANS

