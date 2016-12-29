Turkish journalist detained for anti-government tweet

Ankara, Dec 29 (IANS) A prominent Turkish journalist was detained on Thursday after he tweeted against the government.

Ahmet Sik also confirmed his detention on his Twitter account, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

“I am being detained. I will be taken to the prosecutor’s office regarding a tweet,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Baris Yarkadas, Republican People’s Party (CHP) Istanbul deputy and a member of the party’s media commission, said on Twitter that Sik had told him he was being accused of terror propaganda.

Sik is one of the country’s best known investigative journalists and was jailed in 2011 for publishing a book critical of cleric Fethullah Gulen, who the Turkish government accuses of orchestrating the failed coup in July, Efe news reported.

Gulen and his followers, who had prominent positions in the judiciary, police and army, were close allies of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey until a power struggle erupted in 2013.

A total of 128 journalists are currently jailed or remanded in Turkey, almost half of them accused of belonging to the media empire created by Gulen.

Turkey is the country with the largest number of journalists arrested worldwide, according to NGO Reporters Without Borders.

–IANS

ksk/bg