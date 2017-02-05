Turn up the love this Valentine’s Day with your face

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Whether you want to look cute, flirty or bold, dont forget to turn up the love this Valentines day with your face. From cute chic to the bold beauty, one can try some different looks to impress the loved ones.

Elton J. Fernandez, official make-up artist, Maybelline New York, shares tips on how to achieve different stylish looks for the day with few curated looks.

* Cute Chic look: Any guy will fall in love with a girl who is super cute and makes him go warm and fuzzy on the inside! For a cute chic look, use a cream foundation which is often the easiest to blend. Use a foundation that gives superior coverage and maintains a soft creamy matte look on the skin.

Add a hint of blush to bring out some colour to your cheeks while the classic black liner can be used to create an easy, classic eye. Apply The Falsies Push Up Drama Mascara softly for an approachable style. Finish with a matte lipstick in fuchsia shade that adds a matte finish to complete your Valentine’s Day look.

* Bold beauty looks: Up your make-up game with a bold look for the day! Use a foundation that is super blendable, creamy and even has a mattifying core that allows your make-up to last through the humidity and busy day whilst still feeling hydrated and secure. Brows can be filled in with any brow pencil.

A black liner can be put to good use for a fiercely exaggerated cat-eye liner on the upper lid and Lasting Drama gel pencil in lustrous sapphire on the lower lid. Not only does this look appear strong and edgy but also makes your eyes seem bigger and brighter! A waterproof mascara holds up the lashes and a nude lip colour maintains a laid back balance to the overall makeup.

* Flirty fun look: A playful look for your Valentine’s Day will bring out a fun vibe between you and your date! Make sure your mascara rules the day with your sexy dramatic eyes. Applying mascara to the lashes is equivalent to what good lingerie is to a girl!

The mascara gives a good lift to the lashes and brings out a bold look with the use of a black liner. Use the liner in tandem to softly wing out an otherwise classic eye liner and also on the waterline. Facial tone should be evened out with the superbly creamy foundation. Complete the look with a full coat of colour sensational creamy matte lipstick in craving coral.

Look gorgeous with these perfect Valentine’s Day looks and present the most confident version of yourself!

–IANS

nv/vt