Tushar Mehta appointed as Solicitor General

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The government on Wednesday appointed Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General – the second top most government lawyer after Attorney General.

Prior to his appointment as Solicitor General, Mehta was functioning as one of the Additional Solicitor Generals.

Mehta’s appointment as Solicitor General came nearly a year after his predecessor Ranjit Kumar resigned on December 1, 2017.

Ever since Ranjit Kumar resigned, the office of Solicitor General was lying vacant.

Mehta’s started appearing in the Supreme Court in the cases relating to Gujarat government including those connected with 2002 post Godhra riots.

However, with the BJP coming to power at the Centre, he was appointed as Additional Solicitor General in 2014.

