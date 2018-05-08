TV actors get ‘filmy’ ahead of Mother’s Day

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari sees ‘Mother India’ in his mother and actor Mishal Raheja says his mother is no less than his favourite on-screen mother and actress Farida Jalal.

People are gearing up to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 13, and small screen actors have picked Bollywood movies or characters that define their mother.

“One character I think I could relate to my mother would be Sushma Seth… the strict mother who is also very loving,” actor and comedian Ssumier Pasricha said in a statement to IANS.

Shantanu picked “Mother India” for his mother. “It is true in her case as she has seen all the ups and downs in her life and is still going strong.”

Mishal said: “That has to be Farida Jalal.”

Actress and anchor Aashka Goradia chose Dimple Kapadia’s “Bobby”.

Producer and actor Sandiip Sikcand shared: “Nirupa Roy. It’s every mother’s prerogative to be that.”

–IANS

nn/bg