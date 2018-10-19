TV gave me money, fame, name: Neena Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who worked in TV shows like “Saans”, “Siski”, “Saat Phere” and “Kamzor Kadii Kaun”, says working on the small screen gave her money, fame and name.

“When I came from Delhi to become an actor there were only films and no TV. Working in films is an aspiration for all actors. When I did not get roles in films then I did TV and got a chance to play all kinds of roles. TV gave me money, fame and name,” Neena told IANS here.

The 59-year-old says she did a lot of work on the small screen.

“I used to get small and useless roles in movies. Then I thought I should do just TV and today the fan following I have is because of working on television,” added Neena, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release “Badhaai Ho”.

The actress will next be seen in “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

–IANS

