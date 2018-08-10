TV is now taking lot of risks: Swank

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Hilary Swank says risky content is being created for the small screen in the US.

“I think television is now taking a lot of risks that movies don’t take anymore because they don’t have to worry about making their money back in the same way,” Swank said in a statement to IANS.

When it comes to small screen, Swank has worked on projects like “Growing Pains”, “Beverly Hills, 90210”, “Mary and Martha” and “Trust”. “Trust”, an anthology series on the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, airs in India on Star World.

“In this (talking about ‘Trust’) case, it’s not your normal long run television because it is a mini-series. I’m only in the first eight episodes of the 10 in the first season of what will eventually be three seasons. So for me, it was almost like doing an extended movie. And it gave me the opportunity to really dive into the character.”

Swank said: “It is so nice to explore the gradations of different feelings and emotions. So that was really fun and a new challenge for me.”

“I loved it. I loved every moment of it, and I was really sad that it was over because I think it’s super hard to find this level of quality in general,” she added.

