TV series on ‘We, the Drowned’ soon

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) Carsten Jensens bestselling historical saga “We, the Drowned” is being adapted for TV.

Prolific director and cinematographer Mikael Salomon is on board for the project.

Salomon will direct the epic, which will be produced in English by Denmark’s Marlowfilm Productions, reports variety.com.

Banijay Rights has bought international rights to the series and will hold early-stage talks with buyers at Mipcom in Cannes. The TV project is in late-stage development at Copenhagen-based Marlowfilm.

The multi-generational story follows the people of the Danish seaport of Marstal.

Starting in the mid-19th century, it follows those who set to sea and those they left behind. Danish author and columnist Jensen’s book was first published in 2006 to widespread acclaim.

Jan Trygve Royneland is handling the adaptation. The series will run to eight instalments.

–IANS

sug/rb/ksk