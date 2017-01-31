TV show ‘Ek Vivaha’ to feature the ‘extraordinary’ journey of a widow

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Breaking all the pre-conceived notions and barriers set by society for widows, upcoming TV show “Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi”, which was launched here on Tuesday, is all set to showcase the journey of a young widow, named Suman, who surmounts various restrictions to makes herself successful and marries again.

Featuring Sonali Nikam in the lead role, the TV show, which will start on February 6, will also feature renowned actress Himani Shivpuri and will mark the return of actress Tassnim Sheikh on the small screen after a gap of over eight years.

Set in Indore, the show will feature how Suman’s first mother-in-law, Kalawati (Himani) supports her to take care of the family and work. After that Suman will be seen getting married for the second time to Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) and will look after two mother-in-laws. Tassnim will be seen as the other mother-in-law.

“As an actor I have always preferred doing different and challenging roles. I try to bring realism to my characters. Suman is a normal human being, who stays simple and lives a normal life,” Sonali said at the launch, which witnessed all the actors of the show making an entry by performing bhangra to dhol beats.

About her comeback on TV, Tassnim told IANS: “It’s almost been eight and a half years since I last appeared on TV. I left TV when I got pregnant and finally came back when my daughter crossed the age of seven. The storyline of the show is very different from what we see on TV. That’s why I decided to be a part of it.”

Tassnim said that she is enjoying to her comeback on TV.

“I was not at all nervous while facing the camera after a long time. In fact I am enjoying my comeback. My home is very close to the set. So it’s not a difficult for me to pack up early and go home,” she said.

Though Himani has played the role of mothers on various platforms earlier, she said her this role doesn’t have any comparison to the ones she essayed earlier.

“Every human is different from the other. In the same way every character has its own characteristics. So, you really can’t match two characters,” she said.

–IANS

sas/vd