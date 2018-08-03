TVS Motor Chairman moves Madras HC for anticipatory bail

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) TVS Motor Company Limited Chairman Venu Srinivasan has moved the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail in a missing idol case, informed sources said on Thursday.

In his bail application, Srinivasan referred to a writ petition filed by one Elephant Rajendran. Srinivasan said that in paragraph 12 of an affidavit submitted in support of his petition, Rajendran had mentioned that an FIR has been filed against him.

Srinivasan said he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Srirangam Temple and that he had spent Rs 25 crore from his own pocket for the renovation of the entire holy complex.

He said that Rs 70 lakh was spent by him on painting works at Sri Kabaleeswarar Temple here.

The industrialist also claimed that a private trust funded by him and his company has undertaken renovation of over 100 temples in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

–IANS

vj/tsb