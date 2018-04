Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday said it closed last month with 27 per cent growth in sales volume.

In a statement, the company said it sold 326,659 units (315,765 units of two wheelers and 10,894 units of three wheelers) in March, up from 256,341 units (two wheelers — 250,979 units and three wheelers — 5,362 units) sold in March 2017.

–IANS

