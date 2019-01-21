TVS Motor logs Rs 178 cr PAT in Q3

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co on Tuesday said it closed the third quarter of the current fiscal with 15.5 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 178.4 crore.

In a statement issued here, the company said its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended on December 31, 2018 was at Rs 178.4 crore, up from Rs 154.4 crore posted for the quarter ended on December 31, 2017.

For the period under review, the company’s total revenue grew to about Rs 4,664.6 crore, up from Rs 3,703.1 crore in the quarter ended in December 2017.

