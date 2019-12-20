TVS Motor reports dip in December sales

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) Auto major TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported dip in sales for the month ended December at 231,571 units.

The company said in a statement that it sold a total of 231,571 (215,619 two wheelers and 15,952 three wheelers) units in December.

The number of units in December 2019 has gone down from 271,395 units (258,709 two wheelers, 12,686 three wheelers) sold in December 2018.

The company also said it has started rolling out Bharat Stage VI emission norm compliant TVS Apache RTR series, TVS Jupiter Classic and TVS XL models.

