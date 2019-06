Chennai, June 3 (IANS) TVS Motor Company Ltd. on Monday said it closed last month selling 307,106 units.

The company in a statement said it sold 294,326 units of two wheelers and 12,780 three wheelers in May 2019 as against 309,865 units (two wheelers 298,135 units, three wheelers 11,730 units) in the month of May 2018.

