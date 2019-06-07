TVS official sponsor of Bangladesh football team

Dhaka, June 8 (IANS) TVS Motor Company on Saturday announced its sponsorship tie up with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for a period of two years. As a first step, the official FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier jersey for the Bangladesh team with TVS Motor Company branding was handed over to Captain Jamal Bhuyan and to the rest of the team.

TVS Auto Bangladesh, the distribution partner for two wheelers of TVS Motor Company, will be sponsoring the National Team for the next two years through World Cup Qualifiers, Asian Cup Qualifiers, International Friendlies and the BFF Intercontinental cup. TVS Auto Bangladesh will also sponsor the Bangladesh Premier League in which 13 top football clubs participate.

Commenting on the association, R. Dilip, Senior Vice President, TVS Motor Company said, “We, at TVS Motor Company, have always been committed to driving initiatives which resonate strongly with the youth of Bangladesh who form a substantial chunk of our customer base. We are happy to associate with the Bangladesh Football Team and encourage their endeavour towards making a mark on the international platform. While this is our first association with Football in the country, we have a long history of supporting sports in Bangladesh – our key market. We wish the team the very best!”

Elaborating on the nature of the association, Ikram Hussain, MD, TVS Auto Bangladesh said, “It gives us immense pleasure to become the official sponsor partners of the Bangladesh National Football Team. Football is the second biggest sport in Bangladesh in terms of fan following which draws interest across the country from diverse age bands and has unparalleled reach. TVS Motor has always focused on strategies that vary based on the target audience and we believe that this association will resonate with our target group of two-wheeler customers.”

The association begins with The FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier. The First Round is held in two segments. Six of the seven matches of the first segment were held on June 6, 2019 and the second segment of the first round will conclude on June 11, 2019.

