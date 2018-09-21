TVS racer Jagan extends lead at INMRC championship table

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) TVS Racings Jagan Kumar put up a stellar show in the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) to extend his championship lead.

Jagan finished second in both the races of the weekend, while teammate K.Y. Ahamed finished first in the first race in Super Sport 165 Group B category.

With one round to go, Jagan leads the rider championship table of Super Sport 165cc category at 148 points with Ahamed being second with 128 points. Further, TVS Motors is leading the manufacturer championship and TVS Racing is leading the team championship.

Commenting on the team’s performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said: “This was a crucial round for the team and I am happy with our performance. Jagan was quite consistent throughout the race and missed the win by a narrow margin in the second race.”

“I am happy Jagan is in line to win his 7th consecutive championship title astride his Apache RTR 160. Ahamed is in good form and showing great progress. We are looking forward to the final round of INMRC and hope to end the championship on a high note,” he added.

An elated Jagan is confident of a repeat of the performance in the final round of INMRC in Chennai from December 10 to 12.

“I am happy with my performance as it improves my chances to retain the championship title. Although the start to the championship was slow for me, I have gained pace over the last two rounds and feel confident about the final round,” he said.

“That being said, I will have to put in my best game to ensure that I retain the cup 7th time in a row. The support of the team, crew and fans has been crucial in this championship and gives me confidence that I can outperform myself,” he added.

