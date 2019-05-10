TVS Racing wins Desert Storm 2019

Jaisalmer, May 11 (IANS) A dominating performance from French rider Adrien Metge saw TVS Racing win the 2019 edition of Desert Storm here on Saturday. Metge enjoyed a dream run in the rally, never once relinquishing his overall lead position across all stages despite the extreme heat.

The final stage, which spanned across 220 km, saw the riders brave a dust storm and navigate through the dunes of Jaisalmer. While Metge claimed the top spot, teammate Abdul Wahid Tanveer impressed all by his performance across the rally, finishing on the podium with a consistent third place in the Group A (upto 450 cc category).

In the same category, TVS Racing’s R Nataraj finished at a commendable fourth place. Aishwarya Pissay finished at 16th spot.

Speaking after the race, Metge said: “I am delighted to have won Desert Storm 2019. Today was a short stage and I covered the route in good time as I have become familiar with the Jaisalmer terrain. There was a dust storm early in the stage but I kept my cool and put my A Game in motion to secure this win for TVS Racing. The support of the crew was fantastic throughout the rally and kept me going. I want to thank the entire TVS Racing team for their support.”

