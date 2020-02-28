Twitter amused as video of ‘beehive waves’ goes viral

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) An adorable video of bees in a beehive synchronising to create a wave went viral on social media and left Twitterati impressed.

The heart warming video was shared by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption: “#Natures #wonder. This is called as ‘Beehive Waves”. When Bees in hive sense any danger they synchronize their movement & create wave. The time when the hive which has hundreds of bees act like a single organism. Nature made them special, since provide food security to millions.”

The 1-minute-long clip shows bees creating what is known as ‘beehive waves’. The waves are created when hundreds of bees coordinate their movements and flip their abdomens upward in synchronisation every time they sense any potential danger.

As the video went viral, netizens were left amused and also thanked Kaswan for sharing the video.

A user wrote, “I see there is a hidden message in your tweet. We should be United like a bee in case of danger.”

Another wrote, “Nature always surprised. Wow that Reflections is Amazing like a 3d picture.”

A post read, “Wow. Amazing. Never seen this before. Thanks for sharing.”

“Wow…. Never knew about this. Thanks for sharing such wonderful details and spreading knowledge” a user remarked.

–IANS

saurav/sdr/