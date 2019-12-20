Twitter draws mixed reactions over Cabinet’s NPR approval

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) With the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving its approval for the National Population Register (NPR), Twitter users stamped their approval with many clarifying that it had been done earlier as well. #NationalPopulationRegister trended with 17K tweets.

One user commented: “Now begin a protest on NPR too.”

Another remarked: “NPR exercise was done during Manmohan Singh’s time too… need to be updated every 10 years….”

“Long overdue!” commented a user.

“People had barely remembered the full form of CAA, NRC and Modi introduced a new term — NPR. Truly a fascist govt,” posted a user.

One user opposed the step: “Cabinet clears NPR. Prime Minister Modi has decided to brazen it out. NPR will aid the National Register of Citizens to identify ‘migrants’ in the country.”

Many Twitter users also posted memes to air their approval for the NPR.

–IANS

