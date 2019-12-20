Twitter fans hails Maxwell for ‘turbo-charged’ show

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) After explosive Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 83 off 45 balls helped Melbourne Stars register a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday, Twitter fans praised him for his ‘turbo-charged’ performance.

Maxwell smashed seven sixes and one four as Melbourne Stars went past the 169-run target with eight balls and seven wickets to spare.

Big Bash League wrote on @BBL, “That was truly special @Gmaxi_32…83 not out from 45, one four and SEVEN sixes! That was an insane display of Glenn Maxwell batting. Truly insane #BBL09.”

Praising Maxwell, former Australia international-turned commentator Mark Waugh wrote, “Just watching G.Maxwell on @FoxCricket i don’t think I’ve seen a batsman hit the ball as hard since the great sir Vivian (Richards). #smashingem.”

One fan tweeted, “When he is on song, very few can do what Glenn Maxwell can with bat in hand … that was a top-shelf T20 innings #BBL09.”

“‘Glenn Maxwell Sends Message To Selectors’ — Ancient Australian proverb,” wrote another.

One tweet read, “F**k me. The current Australian ODI side must be the greatest limited overs team in history to be able to leave Maxwell behind. Enjoy their rare majesty, India.”

Returning to action after taking a break owing to mental health issues, Maxwell was left out of the Australia squad for the three-ODI tour of India starting January 14.

