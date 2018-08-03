Twitter is unfortunate: Iggy Azalea

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) Rapper Iggy Azalea finds the micro-blogging site Twitter “unfortunate”.

“Twitter is unfortunate, social media is unfortunate because it freezes that in time for us. In some ways, that’s good. You can look back and self reflect and say, ‘Geez, I’ve come a long way, that’s good’. The silver lining is that you can look at that and be like, ‘Never again’,” Azalea told Idolators.

She does not sit around thinking, “If only I could delete that one thing”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“You know, you have got to move forward and have personal growth. I do not really think much about that,” she added.

