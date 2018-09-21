Twitter launches ‘BeAVoter’ campaign for US mid-term polls

San Francisco, Sep 25 (IANS) Ahead of the US mid-term polls in November, Twitter has launched #BeAVoter campaign that will be featured in top US trends and in a prompt in users’ timelines on its platform.

Through the campaign, Twitter would connect users to TurboVote — a non-profit organisation that could help them register to vote, sign up for election reminders and apply for absentee ballots.

“The #BeAVoter effort will be featured in Twitter’s top US trends and in a prompt in users’ timelines,” Bridget Coyn, Senior Public Policy Manager at Twitter, said in a blog post on Monday.

People on Twitter in the US will see a prompt in their home timeline with information on how to register to vote.

“#BeAVoter as the top US trend promoted by @TwitterGov will create even more access to voter registration information, including election reminders and an absentee ballot FAQ,” added Coyn.

There is also a new emoji connected to #BeAVoter.

Facebook has also expanded its US election reminders to include local elections last year.

Instagram also launched its voter registration campaign in partnership with TurboVote earlier in September.

