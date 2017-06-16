Twitter launches blue umbrella emoji for Indian monsoon

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) With the monsoon finally settling in, Twitter on Friday launched a special blue umbrella emoji for its Indian users.

The emoji went live on June 16 and will be active till August 31.

“We want to celebrate the resilience of the country during the famed Indian monsoon and what better way to do it than with Twitter emojis to bring people closer to shared experiences and delightful conversations,” said Viral Jani, Head of Entertainment & TV Partnerships, Twitter India in a statement.

When people tweet using #Monsoon2017, #Monsoon, #IndiaRains, #Baarish, #MumbaiRains, #DelhiRains, #BengaluruRains #HyderabadRains, #ChennaiRains and #AhmedabadRains, a bright blue umbrella will appear next to the hashtag.

In the past, Twitter has celebrated the local culture with customised emojis such as Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, Independence Day, Republic Day, International Day of Yoga and Ambedkar Jayanti.

However, this is the first weather-related emoji that Twitter has launched in India.

–IANS

