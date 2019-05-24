San Francisco, May 29 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter is looking for someone to manage its official Twitter account.

According to a new job opening posted on Twitter Careers, the company is looking for what it calls a “Tweeter-in-Chief”, which the company is looking to fill in San Francisco, New York or any US office.

“You’ll be writing the tweets for @Twitter, setting the editorial direction and leading a team of incredible community managers. So every day you’ll be reacting to culture, as it happens,” the company wrote in the job description posted on Tuesday.

The position requires a fun, creative person with story-telling skills.

Joined in 2007, the official @Twitter account currently has 56.2 million followers and 10,300 tweets.

The account is usually used to announce new features, confirm news related to Twitter and engage in conversations with people from around the world.

The account also re-tweets funny memes and GIFs it comes across related to the micro-blogging site.

“We want to tell the story of Twitter’s purpose and product innovation. These things might be donuts, summoning circles, Serena Williams or the launch of re-tweet with GIFs,” the post said.

“Spark conversations that highlight what unites us. Make the platform and world feel a little smaller,” the post added.

–IANS

rp/mag/mr