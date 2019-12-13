Twitter users amused over Bengaluru man’s cheeky query

Bengaluru, Dec 19 (IANS) A Twitter user’s tongue-in-cheek query to Bengaluru Police over imposition of prohibitory orders in the city has evoked mirth among other social media users.

The police wrote on its official Twitter handle @BlrCityPolice on Wednesday: “Section 144 (of the CrPC) imposed throughout the city. Educational institutions, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don’t be in panic.”

One Twitter user asked: “Will it be a dry day tomorrow?” It got 54 retweets and 473 likes.

And police tweeted to allay his fears: “Everything will run normal.”

The Twitter user was not done yet. He responded: “Thank you Saaaar, you made my day.”

One user remarked: “Man’s got his priorities right.”

“Our local hero — a concerned citizen asking an important question,” commented a Twitter user.

Another posted: “What Bengali thinks today, India will think tomorrow.”

One post read: “Even I wanted an answer to this question. Thanks.”

“Corrected: Everything will rum normal,” said one user.

