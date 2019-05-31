Twitter users in India complain of drop in followers

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Several Twitter users in India, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Prabhu, here on Sunday, complained of a drop in their number of followers and deletion of comments from the social media platforms.

“My dear friends. Noticed a disturbing trend, many of your postings get deleted selectively on my timeline. Would request @TwitterIndia to take note,” Prabhu said in a tweet.

“Also observing for a while now, followers get removed. Hope my friends will appreciate its being done without any knowledge to us,” he said.

Prabhu’s claim was backed by many. Some even said it had been going on for quite some time. “See same happening with suresh prabhu sir too! So what do we normal people stand? Sir govt need to teach @Twitter harsh lessons now. It’s high time,” wrote one user.

“Yes sir… I have also noticed this from past few days…,” wrote another user.

There have been complaints of Twitter accounts being taken down from other parts of the world too.

Twitter in a transparency report said it challenged over 19 crore accounts in the second half of 2018 for verification to determine whether humans were in control of those accounts.

–IANS

gb/pg/pcj