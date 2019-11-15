Twitter users post funny comments on what they will tell their kids

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Twitter users had witty comments to offer as hashtag ‘gonnatellmykids’ trended on the social media platform on Thursday, garnering 1411 tweets.

Users posted pictures of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal etc to post light-hearted remarks and memes.

One user wrote: “Gonna tell my kids that I used to tweet dumb tweets which rarely got a retweet”.

A user posted a picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan posing with a high-end car and remarked” “Gonna tell mahh kids dat he was a best car driver ever.”

One post had throwback pictures of Bollywood actors Chunky Pandey and Govinda along with the comment: “Gonna tell my kids that he was the real TonyStark and SuperMan”.

A picture of a Transformer movie character accompanied a post: “Gonna tell my kids that he killed Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One.”

A user posted a picture of a crying Salman Khan and remarked: “When you realise that you can’t use the “gonna tell my kids” memes”.

A picture of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted by one user with a remark: “Gonna tell my kids that he is a don.”

