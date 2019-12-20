Twitterati amused as chopper ride costs less than pool car

New York, Dec 26 (IANS) A Twitter user’s screenshot of a taxi aggregator company’s app message of cheap helicopter ride went viral on the social media platform, with people wondering if there was such a service in the first place.

Many also wondered where the helicopter landed to pick up the passenger. Others posted memes on the helicopter ride.

The user wrote: “Why the f*** is the Uber helicopter the cheapest option.” The screenshot suggested that while a taxi ride would cost over 126 dollars, a pool car around 102 dollars, the chopper ride would cost slightly more than 101 dollars only.

It go 145K retweets and 753.1K likes.

Replying to a tweet, she again wrote: “This kinda blew up. Eat the rich.”

One user remarked: “Where if do they even pick you up? You cannot just land a helicopter wherever you want to.”

A tweet went thus: “I’m curious about how you get picked up.”

“I’m sorry but why is a helicopter an option at all??” wrote another.

One user tweeted: “I would’ve booked that copter so damn fast….”

A funny remark read: “You have to fly it yourself.” Another read: “Man, you better just start walking.”

