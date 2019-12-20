Twitterati congratulate Arpita on baby girl’s birth on Salman’s b’day

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Twitter fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan on Friday tweeted congratulatory messages over news that she had given birth to a baby girl on his birthday.

One fan tagged @aaysharma and @BeingSalmanKhan and wrote: “This is #GoodNewwz.”

Another wrote: “Wow! double celebrations… Congrats @aaysharma and @BeingSalmanKhan.”

“Congratulations Salman bhai, on becoming mamu once again…. Congrats Arpita Khan Di,” read one post.

One user posted: “A special day got more special, indeed. And Arpita Khan has the best gift for bhai. Congratulations Di and happy birthday, bhai. “Can’t resist the happiness. Overwhelmed.”

Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma announced the good news on Instagram: “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma.”

–IANS

