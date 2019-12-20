Twitterati laud Irfan’s cricketing milestones

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, Twitterati hailed his cricketing achievements and career milestones.

#IrfanPathan trended on Twitter with 4,738 tweets.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: “Congratulations @IrfanPathan on an excellent career. So many landmarks, so many highlights. Remember the wide-eyed young man at the breakfast table in Australia growing to play a key role in so many memorable moments for India. Then, the ball did the talking. Now it would be the tongue.”

Irfan’s former teammate Mohammad Kaif tweeted: “Congratulations on an excellent career @IrfanPathan. Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup final and some outstanding performances over the years. Wishing you some amazing time at commentary, photography and a lot more. Stay Blessed!”

One fan tweeted: “Team India will miss you. Two best matches in your life — Test match hat-trick against Pakistan and Man of the Match in T20 final against Pakistan.”

“We loved your bowling at the start of the decade and now we love your commentary. Waiting for tomorrow’s match and your commentary,” said another fan.

One post read: “Thanks to Dhoni who ruined Irfan’s career & my emotions. Now, I watch cricket but there is no feeling.”

A user posted: “Indians will forever remember your hat-trick against Pakistan. Many many thanks to you for giving moments of happiness to us Indians.”

“All the best for the second innings… and please don’t leave commentary,” said one fan.

