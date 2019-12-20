Twitterati over the moon on Chandrayaan3 mission

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (IANS) As Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Sivan on Wednesday revealed that the government had given the go-ahead to the third lunar mission, Twitterati tweeted congratulatory messages, with quite a few posting memes and funny comments.

#Chandrayaan3 trended with 2,501 tweets.

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda tweeted: “Wishing @isro the very best on the New Year’s Day as they announce 2020 will be the year of #Chandrayaan3 and #Gaganyaan.

“This is the next logical step up for space research & experiments in India.”

Another user said: “Big news to start the year 2020. ISRO is making us proud. We as Indians are confident that #ISRO will be successful in these mega project this year.”

“Kudos to @narendramodi government.”

“#Chandrayaan3 on track, will aim for launch in 2021, says #ISRO chief. This news made my day awesome. Thanks @isro,” read one post.

One user had a funny take: “Yet another script is getting ready for Akshay Kumar.”

A user posted a meme of a bawling man and wrote: “Suparco, Chawdhary Fawad and Imran Khan after the chandrayaan 3 announcement.” The caption read: “Why don’t our troubles come to an end?”

–IANS

tsb/saurav/rt