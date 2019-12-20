Twitterati praise Rohit for another batting milestone

Cuttack, Dec 22 (IANS) As India batsman Rohit Sharma achieved another batting milestone of becoming the leading run scorer in a calendar year in all formats of cricket, Twitter fans hailed the batting ace.

As the batting ace hit the milestone during the third and final India vs West Indies ODI here, the Board of Control of Cricket in India posted on @BCCI: “Milestone — Rohit Sharma surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya as the leading run scorer in a calendar year across formats.”

It got 685 retweets 3.6K likes, as fans praised him in glowing terms.

“Terrific milestone for Hitman,” wrote one fan.

Replying to @BCCI and @ImRo45, one fan said that Rohit Sharma had amassed 2388* in 2019, most international runs in a calendar year as an opener.

Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya totalled 2,387 runs in 1997 whereas Virender Sehwag amassed 2,355 in 2008.

“Rohit Sharma breaks 22-year-old record of Sanath Jayasuriya for most runs in a calendar year as an opener,” he wrote.

“Congrats”, “Congratulations Hitman” and “Record-Breaker Sharma” were other comments by fans.

One fan posted: “Excellent!! He’s a real champ. Sure to pass many more milestones.”

“A lot more to come,” remarked one fan.

–IANS

/TSB/rs