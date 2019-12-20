Twitterati rally against gender bias in corporate world

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) In the wake of a family feud in a Chennai-based business group wherein a woman family member wished for a berth on the company board, Twitterati on Tuesday came out in opposition to gender bias against women in the corporate world.

The hashtag #NoGenderBias trended on Twitter as users voiced their support on the issue.

One user wrote: “How can such a big business take pride in having no women representative, while efforts are made by other businesses to give equal representation & opportunity to women! Wake up. #NoGenderBias.”

Another wrote: “Gender bias is the biggest problem in our country; even today, women are discriminated against. Yet for how long will the women need to wait for their turn?”

One post read: “Discrimination on the basis of gender is still happening .Great initiative! #NoGenderBias.”

“Discrimination on the basis of gender is still happening… we should try to stop it. Wake up guys.A Give equal opportunity to women. Not expected this from you,” remarked another user.

“Great campaign! Everyone should be inspired,” tweeted one user.

“It’s primitive thinking of not letting women being part of the business and giving them equal representation,” opined another tweet.

