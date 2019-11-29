Twitterati recall Khudiram Bose’s sacrifice on birth anniv

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Twitter users on Tuesday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on his birth anniversary, recalling his supreme sacrifice for the country’s independence.

One user recalled that he was “one of the youngest martyrs in the history of India’s freedom struggle, who was hanged aged less than 19. His hanging ignited the nation’s fury against the British rule, inspired many a revolutionary.”

Khudiram Bose was born on this day in 1889 and when hanged on August 11, 1908, was one of the youngest revolutionaries.

“At the time of his hanging, he was 18 years, 8 months and eight days old,” one user posted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote: “I pay my homage and tributes to one of the greatest sons of India, Khudiram Bose, on his birth anniversary. The youngest and fearless revolutionary walked up to the gallows smiling, for his unwavering love for the motherland just at the age of 18 and became immortal.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote on @mlkhattar: “Tributes to one of the youngest martyrs of the Indian freedom struggle Khudiram Bose ji on his Jayanti. His bravery, commitment and sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations.”

Union Minister of State G. Kishan Reddy wrote on his Twitter handle @kishanreddybjp: “I pay my tributes to the personification of valour, bravery and sacrifice, Shri Khudiram Bose, on his birth anniversary. His fight against te British oppression is truly inspiring.”

Many Twitter users posted throwback black-and-white pictures of the revolutionary and put out laudatory posts.

