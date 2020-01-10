Twitterati recall Rakesh Sharma’s space feat on birthday

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Twitterati on Monday tweeted warm wishes on former Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma and recalled his feat of becoming the first Indian to go into space in 1984.

#RakeshSharma trended on Twitter, with many users recalling his reply to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she asked: “How does India look like from space?” And he famously said: “Saare Jahan Se Achcha.”

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted: Best wishes to India’s first space traveller and Ashok Chakra winner Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma. Pray to God to give you a long and healthy life. May you always keep happy. Your contribution to IAF and space programmes is unparalleled.”

Another Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan also tweeted his birthday wishes on similar lines.

One post read: “As India’s space ace #RakeshSharma turns 71, we wish him a happy birthday and recount his interview last year where he shared fascinating memory and deep insight.”

One user tweeted: “Today is the b’day of #RakeshSharma, former Indian Air Force pilot and the first Indian to travel in space; Bharat Ratna awardee.”

“Birthday wishes to Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space. The country is proud of you. #RakeshSharma,” read a post.

“Happy birthday, sir” and “Happy birthday, Rakesh Sharma sir” were other tweets.

“We all wish him a very happy birthday,” said a user.

“India celebrating the birthday of the first Indian who went into space. #RakeshSharma turns 71. The nation will always remember you. We wish you a prosperous & healthy years ahead…”

