Twitterati report server, media transfer issues on WhatsApp

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Looks like Facebook’s popularly owned online messaging app WhatsApp is currently experiencing issues in some regions around the world.

#whatsappdown trended on twitter with 8,246 Tweets as a Alarge number of reports from users stated that WhatsApp is currently down or not working.

Many WhatsApp users taking to Twitter complained about facing an issue with sending & receiving messages.

Taking to the social networking app, Twitter a user posted “Facing issues while sending media files, from Andhra Pradesh.”

Another user, asking people about the WhatsApp being down said “Is it just me or WhatsApp is Temporarily down, cause my photos, GIFs, and voice note fail to deliver. Any other person with this issue? #whatsappdown”

“RIP WhatsApp. Impossible mandate file multimedia #whatsappdown,” wrote a user.

Sharing the photo of Whatsapp logo, a user said “I am facing difficulty for WhatsApp media sharing, I can’t send even a voice message media sharing WhatsApp is down now are you facing this problem #whatsappdown.”

Posting a torn photo of WhatsApp logo, a person tweeted “Whatsapp Media Sharing is down from past 45 minutes Oh my god! Unable to send any photos or videos. Are you facing it too? If yes which country are you from?”

–IANS

rsu/rt