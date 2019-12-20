Twitterati ‘saddened’ by discrimination Danish faced

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) As former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar talked about religious discrimination faced by his then teammate Danish Kaneria from other team members, Twitter users vented anger over the issue.

Several Twitter users praised the former pacer for his support to Kanaria, who was the highest wicket-taker spinner for his country.

#DanishKaneria trended on Twitter with 22.3K tweets in the wake of Shoaib Akhtar’s comments on a TV show named ‘Game On Hai’ with former cricketers Rashid Latif and Asim Kamal on treatment meted out to him did the rounds on social media.

One Twitter user reacted: “Danish Kaneria must have faced a lot… how can someone do this to an international player?”

“Disappointed, when I read about the plight of Danish Kaneria. He was ill-treated,” said another user.

One user commented: “Sad to hear this: Danish Kaneria, a Pakistani cricketer, was mistreated because he is a Hindu. Pakistan can’t even allow non-Muslim to become President & they lecture us on secularism.”

A tweet read: “If an international cricketer like Kaneria is treated so badly for being a Hindu in Pakistan, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary non-Muslims in our Islamic neighbourhood. And if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act gives them refuge in India, why should Muslims, Congress and Communists oppose it?”

One user in reply said: “For every Danish Kaneria, there is a Shoaib Akthar to take care of them. Rather than crying for Pakistani Danish, cry for Indian Kafeel Khan.”

Shoaib Akhtar had spoken about bias of Pakistani players against members of a particular community.

Danish, only the second cricketer from the minority community on Pakistan team, was banned for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board on spot-fixing charges.

