Twitterati wowed by Vidhu Vinod’s ‘Shikara’ trailer

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra launched the trailer of his upcoming upcoming film ‘Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’, following which Twitterati.

#Shikara trended with 8,719 tweets and #VidhuVinodChopra with 3,074 tweets.

A post on Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films official handle @VVCFilms read: “More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold. A#Shikara trailer out now.”

The post got 1.7K retweets and 3.3K likes.

One user wrote: “Looks like Bollywood has finally got b**. Hope they don’t hide the reality in order to maintain secularism.”

Another remarked: “Ah! When a picture says a million stories. When a picture rips your heart and takes you to a moment in time when fear was your shadow. The dark looming presence that never left. Let all the stories be told. #Shikara.”

A Twitter user posted: “In tears. I am unable to move. For the first time someone has had the courage to narrate my story of forced exodus by Islamist terrorists in Kashmir without monkey balancing. Thank you @rahulpandita for writing this for us all. Thank you @VVCFilms for sharing this brutal truth.”

A user posted a trailer clip and wrote: “Waiting eagerly for this film on Kashmiri pandits and their struggle. Written by @rahulpandita. Best of luck bro.”

“It is a powerful trailer of #Shikara,a film on the forced exodus of #KashmiriPandits. Having witnessed terror first-hand in #Punjab, I can relate to the pain, anguish & longing. Hoping for justice & safe return of Pandits one day,” read one post.

One user said: “Not commenting on #shikara until the whole film releases. We live in a post-truth world where films like Article 15 can get away by showing a particular community as perpetrators when it was actually another. Kashmiri Hindu exodus from valley deserves at least cinematic justice!”

The movie is slated for release on February 7.

