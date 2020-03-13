Two aides of terrorists held in Kashmir

Handwara, March 14 (IANS) Two alleged associates of terrorists were arrested by security forces on Saturday here after they tried to flee a security cordon, sources said, adding arms and ammunition have been recovered from the two.

The sources said a joint team of the state police and Army, on a tip-off, set up a surprise check-post at Panthachowk Kralgund-Ananwan Hajan crossing. The two suspects on seeing the forces tried to escape, but were chased and apprehended, sources said.

The two have been identified as Nazir Ahmed Wani and Bashir Ahmed Wani. Police sources said one AK-74 rifle, three magazines, one Chinese pistol and bullets of various bores were recovered from them.

An FIR has been registered at Kralgund police station, sources added.

