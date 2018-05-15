Two alleged terrorists killed in Indonesia

Jakarta, May 16 (IANS) Two alleged terrorists were shot dead in an exchange of fire with an anti-terror squad of Indonesian police on Tuesday in North Sumatra province.

The shootings occurred when the squad attempted to arrest the two persons, who were visiting their fellows in Tengku Mansyur General Hospital in Tanjung Balai town, reports Xinhua.

Seven other alleged terrorists were captured in three separate places, including Tanjung Balai, Tanjung Bali Selatan and Teluk Nibung sub-districts.

The shooting and arrests followed a series of terrorist attacks in Surabaya city, the provincial capital of East Java on Sunday and Monday, that killed 28 people and injured dozens others.

–IANS

sku/