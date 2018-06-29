Two-and-three wheeler manufacturers post healthy June sales figures

New Delhi/Chennai, July 2 (IANS) Two-and-three wheeler majors on Monday reported robust sales for June on the back of healthy rural demand and new offerings.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp reported a 13 per cent rise in its sales for June 2018 to 704,562 units from 624,185 units sold in the corresponding period of last year.

“With monsoon already hitting many parts of the country, the positive consumption pattern is expected to continue in the coming months,” the company said in a statement.

Similarly, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India registered an upwards sales trend in June 2018.

The company’s total sales including exports during the month under review increased by 28 per cent to 571,020 units from 444,528 units sold in June 2017.

Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said: “Adding over 2.4 lakh additional customers, Honda’s power packed performance in June 2018 is testament of the positive sentiment in buyer’s mind-set.

“Backed by a strong double digit growth in both motorcycle and scooter Honda, led by Activa, registered a growth of 16 per cent in first quarter of FY 2018-19.”

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded a domestic market sales of 46,717 unit sales as compared to 33,573 units sold in the month of June last year for a year-on-year growth of 39 per cent.

Additionally, two-and-three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company closed last month with 15 per cent growth in sales volume to 313,614 units from 273,791 units sold in June 2017.

–IANS

