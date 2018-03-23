Two arrested in Bengal with 200 pieces of fake Rs 2000 notes

Kolkata, March 23 (IANS) The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday seized 200 pieces of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs. 2000 denomination from the state’s Malda district and arrested two persons in this connection, a senior official said.

The seizure happened at a bus stand in Malda district’s Kaliachak on Friday afternoon.

“Two persons named Mohibur Rahaman (19) and Amir Hossain (20) were arrested from Sujapur bus stand in Kaliachak and 200 pieces of fake Rs. 2000 notes were seized from them,” Nishad Parvez, Deputy Inspector General, West Bengal CID, said in a release.

The official said both the accused are residents of Kaliachak.

“The seized fake notes are said to be of very high quality,” he added.

–IANS

