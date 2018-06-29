Two arrested in Jharkhand for selling children

Ranchi, July 5 (IANS) Two persons including a nun of the Missionaries of Charity established by Mother Teresa, have been arrested for selling children, police said on Thursday.

According to Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anish Gupta, the FIR was lodged by the Child Welfare Society against the Missionaries of Charities on Wednesday.

Police interrogated the Charity head, sisters and other staff. One staffer was arrested on Wednesday night and the nun was arrested on Thursday.

As per the FIR, a baby, born to a pregnant girl staying in the Charity Home, was sold to a childless couple from Uttar Pradesh.

Police questioned two nuns — Konsilia and Meridian. According to police, they have admitted to their crime. Police have also shifted 13 pregnant girls staying in the charity home.

According to police, six newborn babies have been sold to childless couple in the last one year.

The selling of children came to light when the couple, who had taken a new born baby from the charity home, complained that they had paid Rs 1.20 lakh for medical care and delivery of the child.

They brought the newborn baby in May. However, the baby was taken back by the charity home with assurances of returning it back after court procedures.

The couple complained to the Child Welfare Society after they failed to get the child.

Police are investigating the case. According to police, the incident is a case of human trafficking and they are trying to reach to root of the trafficking.

–IANS

ns/pgh/vm