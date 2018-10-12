Two arrested in Punjab for militant links

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (IANS) Punjab Police on Friday arrested two members of a Khalistani module allegedly engaged in propagating the Khalistani Referendum 2020 campaign by affixing banners and posters at public places in Amritsar city.

Sukhraj Singh and Malik Singh were arrested and materials used in making the banners and posters were seized from their possession, the police said.

Initial investigations revealed that they were being funded from overseas as part of the campaign started by Gurpartap Singh Pannu of a New York-based organisation, Sikh for Justice.

They were booked under the Indian Penal Code for attempts to spread hatred by motivating youngsters and instigating the public through the campaign, according to a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said information was received from reliable sources about the campaign being carried out to disseminate the message of Khalistan Referendum 2020.

Sukhraj, who had no job or business, informed the police that he was associated with Sikh for Justice for the past one year and had put up their posters at various places.

For this, he had so far received Rs 2 lakh. He usually got the money from money transfer and Hawala channels and occasionally through accounts of other persons.

–IANS

vg/mr